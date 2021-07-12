Jane Austin Supporting Matthew Modine For SAG-AFTRA President

As we (hopefully) emerge from the quarantines and restrictions of a pandemic, it’s comforting to see what looks like intentional responses to the suspension of normal daily life with people cooped up indoors for over a year. Several summer shows have popped up focus on how people do — or don’t! — act together. These shows take a cue from Agatha Christie, who characteristically ended her mysteries with a small group gathered in one room to find out who’s guilty, or ‘Titanic’ where shipboard characters trapped in a very big boat suddenly have life or death circumstances. HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ whose 6 episodes are gradually being unveiled week by week, plunks a diverse group over one fateful week at a dreamy upscale Hawaiian resort and examines, like mice in a Skinner maze, how they handle stress, civility and expectations as they intermittently react with each other and the staff. Oh, did I mention from the opening moments we learn that as the week ends someone is being carted away in a coffin? There’s a murderous mystery with this study of human behavior under these specifically enclosed conditions.