Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jane Austin Supporting Matthew Modine For SAG-AFTRA President

By David Robb
Deadline
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Former SAG-AFTRA national secretary-treasurer Jane Austin, who finished third in the union’s presidential election two years ago, is throwing her support this time to presidential candidate Matthew Modine and his running mate Joely Fisher, who’s running for secretary-treasurer. SAG-AFTRA has two main political factions – the Unite for Strength...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joely Fisher
Person
Anthony Rapp
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Fran Drescher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Aftra#Sag Aftra National#Usan#The National Board#Los Angeles Local#Union Board And Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

It’s Official: Only Fran Drescher & Matthew Modine Qualify For SAG-AFTRA Presidential Race; Half Of 26 Local President Races Go Uncontested

The SAG-AFTRA presidential contest will be a two-person race for the first time since 2015, with no third-party or independent candidates vying for the union’s top elected post and splitting the votes. Only Fran Drescher and Matthew Modine qualified as presidential candidates this time, and only their running mates, Anthony Rapp and Joely Fisher, qualified to run for national secretary-treasurer.
Presidential ElectionDeadline

Fran Drescher On Running For SAG-AFTRA President: “Everything That I Have Done In My Life Has Led Me To This One Defining Moment”

Fran Drescher made her decision to run for president of SAG-AFTRA while lying in bed one night at her home in Malibu, listening to the calming sounds of the Pacific Ocean. “Everything was quiet,” she recalled, “and I meditated on the question of whether I should take on this challenge and accept the proposal that has been presented to me. It came to me that everything that I have done in my life has led me to this one defining moment.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA’s Ruling Party Unveils Full Slate Of Candidates: Yvette Nicole Brown, Ezra Knight, Rosie O’Donnell, Jeff Garlin & More

SAG-AFTRA’s upcoming election is taking shape, with the union’s ruling parties – headed by presidential candidate Fran Drescher – today unveiling its full slate of candidates. Yvette Nicole Brown is running for president of the Los Angeles local, and Ezra Knight is running for president of the union’s New York...
Presidential ElectionDeadline

SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine Says Union “Cannot Survive” Two More Years Of Current Leadership: Q&A

SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Matthew Modine says the union “cannot survive” two more years of the sacrifices that the current leadership has asked members to make and compared a vote for his rival Fran Drescher – who’s making her first run for union office – to a vote for a former U.S. president “who said he’d be great because he wasn’t a Beltway insider.” Drescher is running at the top of the ruling party’s Unite for Strength slate, and Modine is running as the head of the opposition party’s MembershipFirst slate. Election ballots will be mailed to members August 3 and counted September 2.
Public HealthVanity Fair

Sharon Stone Exposes Gap in Hollywood’s Covid Protocols

Sharon Stone is “being threatened” with the loss of an upcoming role for insisting that all of her co-workers be vaccinated, she said in a campaign video for the forthcoming SAG-AFTRA union election. She is running for a leadership position with the Membership First ticket. “I’ve been offered a job...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Sharon Stone Says She Lost Her SAG-AFTRA Health Coverage Over $13 Shortfall – Talesbuzz

Sharon Stone says she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance during the pandemic because she fell $13 short of qualifying. “As actors, you know, things have not been going well for us,” she said in a video promoting her candidacy for a seat on the union’s national board of directors (watch it above). “I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of Covid. I was $13 short and, you know, I don’t really think that that is reasonable for any of us.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Board Candidate Sharon Stone Says She Lost Union Health Coverage Over $13 & Was “Threatened” With Losing A Job For Insisting On Vaccinated Set

Sharon Stone says she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance during the pandemic because she fell $13 short of qualifying. “As actors, you know, things have not been going well for us,” she said in a video promoting her candidacy for a seat on the union’s national board of directors (watch it above). “I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of Covid. I was $13 short and, you know, I don’t really think that that is reasonable for any of us.”
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller, Candace Cameron Bure + More!

JOSHUA JACKSON IS NOT INTERESTED IN A 'DAWSON'S CREEK' REUNION: Millennials shouldn’t hold out hope for a Dawson’s Creek reunion any time soon. Joshua Jackson, who starred as Pacey on the WB hit 23 years ago told the fashion publication Mr. Porter, “I don’t know why you’d want to bring it back. Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey's back hurts. I don't think we need that update.”
Presidential ElectionDeadline

Matt Loeb Re-Elected As IATSE President

Matt Loeb, running unopposed, was re-elected Thursday to a new four-year term as president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees during the union’s 69th Quadrennial Convention. Loeb, who’s been president of IATSE since 2008, has run unopposed at each of the previous three conventions: in 2009, 2013 and 2017.
MoviesDeadline

Berlanti/Schechter Films Promotes Michael McGrath To EVP Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Michael McGrath has been promoted to EVP Film at Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s production company Berlanti/Schechter Films. “We are so pleased to be announcing Mike McGrath’s well deserved promotion,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “Sarah and Mike have worked together for nearly a decade and Greg and Mike have worked together for over seven years. He is beloved by writers and directors alike because of his deep passion, fierce advocacy and the incredible support and leadership he offers on all our projects. It’s been an enormous privilege watching Mike grow into one of the smartest, hardest working and talented film execs and producers in town. We are so grateful he will continue to work with us as we build Berlanti/Schechter Films.”
Los Angeles, CALaredo Morning Times

Longtime Talent Agent Steve Alexander Out at ICM Partners

Steve Alexander has left ICM Partners after seven years as a partner on the heels of an expose in the Los Angeles Times that included allegations of sexual misconduct against the veteran agent. Alexander is accused of having exposed himself to a male industry executive while the two were driving...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Why Alyssa Milano No Longer Speaks to Rose McGowan

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, considering their past social media interactions. Alyssa Milano opened up about her strained relationship with former “Charmed” costar Rose McGowan in a new TikTok video. This week, the 48-year-old actress hopped on the Chopping Dance trend and answered some of the “most...
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

As we (hopefully) emerge from the quarantines and restrictions of a pandemic, it’s comforting to see what looks like intentional responses to the suspension of normal daily life with people cooped up indoors for over a year. Several summer shows have popped up focus on how people do — or don’t! — act together. These shows take a cue from Agatha Christie, who characteristically ended her mysteries with a small group gathered in one room to find out who’s guilty, or ‘Titanic’ where shipboard characters trapped in a very big boat suddenly have life or death circumstances. HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ whose 6 episodes are gradually being unveiled week by week, plunks a diverse group over one fateful week at a dreamy upscale Hawaiian resort and examines, like mice in a Skinner maze, how they handle stress, civility and expectations as they intermittently react with each other and the staff. Oh, did I mention from the opening moments we learn that as the week ends someone is being carted away in a coffin? There’s a murderous mystery with this study of human behavior under these specifically enclosed conditions.
DisneyDeadline

Sundance Institute Board Of Trustees Elects Ebs Burnough As Chair; Sean Bailey & Gigi Pritzker As Vice Chairs

The Sundance Institute Board of Trustees today named Ebs Burnough to serve as the nonprofit’s next Chair, Board of Trustees, starting in October. The org also announced today two new Vice Chairs of the Board: Walt Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey and Producer Gigi Pritzker, who will also begin their roles in October. Bailey was most recently the Chair of the 2021 Festival Task Force, is the Chair of the Board’s Marketing Committee and sits on the CEO Search Committee. Pritzker currently Chairs the Building Committee and sits on the Racial Equity and Justice Task Force and the CEO Search Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy