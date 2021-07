Two people from Manhattan were slightly injured when a trailer tire disabled a Mercedes Benz on Interstate 70 (I-70) northeast of Salina late Thursday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Paul Wilson, 47, Collinsville, Ill., was pulling a flatbed trailer with a utility task vehicle on it when the left tire came off the trailer, went across the median and struck the front of an eastbound 2021 Mercedes-Benz driven by Behrooz Miradzal, 51, of Manhattan. The accident occurred at approximately 11:46 p.m. at mile marker 257 on I-70.