PRS HX 50, HX 100, & Archon 50 - Summer Gear Slam '21
Listen to a modern-day interpretation of Hendrix's Woodstock head and an updated version of the company's flagship high-gain model. The PRS HX 50 captures the flexibility and balance of late 60's British- inspired tone in a powerful 50-watt amplifier. A continuation of PRS's popular HXDA amplifiers, PRS HX amps feature a refined control layout and a newly-documented "Authentic Hendrix" Touring Circuit. This circuit is heavily inspired by one of Hendrix's personal amps, purportedly used at Woodstock, which Paul Reed Smith and PRS Amp Designer Doug Sewell were able to study in 2018.www.premierguitar.com
