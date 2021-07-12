Cancel
Titanfall 2 on Experiencing Major Server Issues on All Platforms, Respawn Has 1-2 People Working On Titanfall

PlayStation LifeStyle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unidentified hacker prevented many players from accessing Apex Legends matches on July 4, 2021, users have been reporting an increase in server interruptions on both Titanfall and Titanfall 2. While both games have been experiencing issues on PC for some time, PS4 and Xbox One users are now experiencing the same problems. In light of the situation, Community Coordinator Jason Garza stated in a stream late last month that Respawn Entertainment currently has “1-2 people” working on Titanfall.

