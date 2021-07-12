Titanfall 2 on Experiencing Major Server Issues on All Platforms, Respawn Has 1-2 People Working On Titanfall

It's no secret that Final Fantasy XIV a massive increase in interest over the last few weeks, and this has led to a number of server issues. In a new blog post, producer and director Naoki Yoshida addressed the recent spike in the game's player population, and steps Square Enix is taking to allow greater access to the game. The game has login caps for servers, which are being increased to allow more players to join. North America's data centers were upgraded on July 16th to allow for more players, while a server upgrade is also planned for Europe "for the immediate future."