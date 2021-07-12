Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: 'The Very Nice Box' is a very funny office satire

By Angela Haupt
Laredo Morning Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - "The Very Nice Box," by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett, is a very funny debut - and perhaps the most original office satire of the year. It takes place mostly at STÄDA, a Brooklyn-based company clearly modeled on real-life behemoths. STÄDA makes affordable Swedish furniture with agreeable names: Its bestsellers include the Encouraging Desk Chair, Courteous Dishrag, Dependable Drying Rack, Accommodating Garbage Bin and Practical Sofa.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Furniture#Satire#St Da#Swedish#Dependable Drying Rack#The Salty Kitchen#Ital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Sista Sister by Candice Brathwaite review – direct, accessible and very funny

Candice Brathwaite leaves no doubt about who she thinks of as Sista Sister’s audience. “I want black girls and women to read my books and to know that first and foremost, I am entering a dialogue with them”, she writes in her introduction. Placing the black female experience at the centre of her writing is a project she began in the bestselling I Am Not Your Baby Mother, and she continues it admirably in this new collection of essays.
ApparelCollider

‘If the Shoe Fits’: Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Disney Publishing’s Newest Romance

Disney Publishing is putting a new spin on their well-loved fairy tales with Meant to Be, a new series of adult romance novels, and Collider is excited to present an exclusive look at the series’ first installment from Dumplin’ author Julie Murphy. Titled If the Shoe Fits, the novel will mark the first piece of Disney’s intellectual property to be reimagined for an adult audience.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

TikTok is left horrified by video of mom yelling 'no!' and stopping her son from PROPOSING as he was pulling a ring from his pocket - but viewers insist the girlfriend 'dodged a bullet'

A TikTok user has horrified viewers with a video of the moment his mother yelled 'no!' and stopped him from proposing to his girlfriend. Dan, who goes by @catdaddan on the app, is now happily married to the girlfriend in question, but his original romantic proposal plans were thwarted by his meddlesome mother.
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
Public HealthPosted by
People

Kristen Bell Reveals Why Her Daughter's Name Is a 'Big Bummer' amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristen Bell could have never predicted that her daughter would one day share a name with a viral illness responsible for a global pandemic. On Wednesday's episode of her podcast We Are Supported By…, the 41-year-old actress spoke with co-host Monica Padman about the unfortunate coincidence that her daughter Delta, 6, — who she shares with husband Dax Shepard — has the same name as the highly contagious strain of the coronavirus, the Delta variant.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tessa’s Search And Rescue, Power Of Love Saves Mariah And Baby

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. It could get dangerous, especially if she goes into labor. It is confirmed that Tessa goes out to search for the missing woman. This suggests it might end up being a story about the power of love. It will strengthen Mariah and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship — as long as the surrogate and unborn baby can be found before it’s too late.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy