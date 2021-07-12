Cancel
Texas State

The two states facing the largest COVID-19 surge both border Texas

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S., and the two states facing the largest surges in positive cases both border Texas. Arkansas and Louisiana reported over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Texas StateWFAA

Central Texas man fighting for his life after contracting Delta variant despite vaccine

TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas man and Army veteran is fighting for his life at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple after he contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19. Longtime friend Lisa Bovee started a GoFundMe for Isaac Cary where she described him as a man who loved to dance and "you've most likely seen him about town spinning the ladies around the dance floor."
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

For COVID-19, this is the most dangerous state in the United States.

For COVID-19, this is the most dangerous state in the United States. Despite the COVID vaccination being widely available in the United States, incidences of the virus are on the rise in several states, particularly when the Delta form spreads to less-vaccinated areas. Missouri has been named the most dangerous...
Florida Statenetworkinvegas.com

Florida, South Dakota, and Texas Reject Mask Mandates: Say Goodbye to Vegas Tourism!

Since the CDC rolled out its latest mask guidelines this week, allowing our hack of a governor to reinstate mask mandates, a number of state Governors wisely came out and rejected the new CDC Guidelines, which is sure to cause even more chaos for our economy as tourists cancel trips to Las Vegas and choose destinations that still promote freedom and fun.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

