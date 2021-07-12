Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Four more bodies pulled from rubble of Surfside condo collapse

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fD7lq_0auUhQwo00
© Getty

Four additional bodies were recovered from the rubble of the condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., bringing the total death toll to 94.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) announced the updated death toll during a news conference Monday morning. Eighty-three of the victims have been identified, and 80 of the families of the deceased have been notified.

Cava said 22 people remain “potentially unaccounted for,” while 222 have been accounted for since the building largely collapsed June 24.

The mayor said the “process of making identification has become more difficult as time goes on,” adding, “The numbers are fluid and will continue to change.”

Cava said the search and recovery mission experienced “some brief interruptions” over the last operational period due to lightning. She said the weather service is still embedded with the search teams on site to provide real-time updates on weather changes for first responders.

“They can resume their work following pauses as soon as it’s safe to go back, and the weather service guides them,” Cava said.

She said the city expects “ongoing inclement weather over the next few days,” which will trigger “a few brief pauses.”

The increased death toll comes days after the rescue mission for the condo collapsed transitioned from a search and rescue effort to a recovery mission.

Cava said the operation ultimately shifted after authorities “exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission.”

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

289K+
Followers
30K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Condo#Rescue Team#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Caught On Video: Brawl On Venice Beach Boardwalk

VENICE (CBSLA) – Cellphone video shows an all-out brawl between what appears to be at least three homeless men Wednesday on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. In the video, posted to Twitter, a man with a large pole can be seen charging another man who is exchanging punches with a third man. At one point, a security guard is seen attempting to break up the fight, but to no avail. “It’s not an uncommon sight,” Adam Merchant, assistant manager of the Fig Tree Restaurant, said. Merchant said that fights like this happen all too often and that the homelessness crisis has taken a major toll...
Accidentsusf.edu

Family: Last Victim Of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified

A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified. Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble. He...
Surfside, FLGainesville.com

Tragic Surfside condo collapse calls for comprehensive change

It wasn’t just the building that was broken, the system was. From top to bottom: from poor regulation at the state level to weak enforcement locally; to condo boards left to fend for themselves amid a tangled heap of legal, financial and interpersonal challenges; to unit owners unschooled in requirements and costs of oceanfront building maintenance.
EconomyNBC Washington

Another Surfside Condo — Not Far From Collapse Site — Deemed Unsafe

It’s time to go. Everyone who lives at the Regent Palace condominium saw the destruction at Champlain Towers, less than six blocks away, and they don’t need to be forced out. They’re leaving or they’ve already left, voluntarily. “Honestly, you know, the building was analyzed and deemed unsafe, so we’re...
Surfside, FL9&10 News

Rubble Cleared, But Investigation of Condo Collapse Continues

All the rubble is now gone from the area where the condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Investigators are storing some of the debris they might use for evidence. The rest is in a lot where survivors or victims’ families can search for belongings. Officials say 97 bodies have been...
Surfside, FLcrossroadstoday.com

Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the body of 4-year-old Emma Guara was pulled from the rubble of last month’s Florida condominium collapse, she was wearing the silver necklace her mother recently gave her, the pendant shaped like half a heart and inscribed “Little Sis.”. When firefighters found her 11-year-old sister,...
Miami-dade County, FLAOL Corp

Searchers find another condo collapse victim, raising toll to 95

(Reuters) -Searchers at a partially collapsed condominium near Miami found another victim, raising the number of confirmed deaths to 95 on Tuesday as heavy rain and the gruesome challenge of identifying human remains slowed the recovery effort, officials said. With 892 truckloads of concrete and debris totaling 18 million pounds...
Florida StateNew York Post

Children as young as 5 among latest victims of Florida condo collapse

Three children ages 5 to 9 were among the latest victims found in the rubble of last month’s tragic Florida condo building collapse, which has so far left 94 confirmed dead. Two of the three youngsters identified Sunday are the nieces of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira: Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, and her 6-year-old sister, Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, police said on Facebook.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida condo collapse death toll climbs to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 95 Tuesday after another victim was recovered. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 85 of the victims have been identified in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 14...

Comments / 0

Community Policy