Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmys with limited live audience

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 19 days ago

The Television Academy is continuing the novel idea of actually having someone host an awards show, while also bringing a live audience. Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped as host for this year's Emmy Awards, which is set to broadcast on CBS Sunday, Sep. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. (The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This will be his first time hosting the Emmys as he follows Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed last year.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#The Television Academy#Cbs#Paramount#The Microsoft Theatre#Emmys Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Entertainers Top the List for 2021 Emmy Nominations

THE Covid-19 PANDEMIC wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry—cinemas closed their doors and live theater was brought to an abrupt halt. Now with the increase in vaccinations across the country, live entertainment has an opportunity at redemption. The 73rd Emmy Awards are on the horizon, and the Academy released its...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Entertainment

RHOP Husband Chris Bassett Has Something to Say to Candiace Dillard’s Critics. Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ fallout had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had an eventful past season.... Beyonce Opens Cosmetology Center In Brooklyn. By: Amanda Anderson Beyonce is staying busy and...
ComicsIGN

IGN Live: Summer Entertainment Preview Day 2

It's day 2 of IGN Live: Summer Entertainment Preview and the Comic-Con coverage just won't stop! Join us today, LIVE, as we cover the biggest news and panels of the day. PLUS we've got interviews with David Dastmalchian (aka Polka Dot Man of The Suicide Squad) who might just be the secret weapon of the DCEU after playing characters in The Dark Knight, The Flash and The Long Halloween. Then we talk to M Night Shyamalan about his new thriller Old and look ahead at Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Dune and more of the most anticipated movies still to come in 2021 before joining Canon Fodder Live to talk about The High Republic, The Mandalorian and the future of Star Wars.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy