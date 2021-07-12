Two People Killed–Including Teenager–in Separate Shootings in St. Albans Sunday

(Photo by Thomas Def on Unsplash)

A teenager and young man were killed in separate shootings in St. Albans Sunday.

In the first incident, police responded to a call about 20 minutes after midnight of a person shot in front of a home on Quencer Road near Ovid Place. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old boy unconscious with a gunshot to his left thigh.

EMS rushed the teen to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release his name.

Later in the day, at about 8:15 p.m., police responded to another 911 call of a person shot in St. Albans.

Officers found the victim, 24-year-old Dejuan Brown, shot inside a Nissan Maxima at the corner of 200th Street and 111th Avenue. He was shot several times, police said.

Brown — who lived about a mile away from where he was shot — was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as well.

There have been no arrests in either shooting.