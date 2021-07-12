Everything You Need To Know About Pop Smoke's Album
Before he was tragically murdered in a home invasion in February 2020, Pop Smoke pushed the envelope in the rap industry by popularizing New York drill, a regional subgenre of drill music (which originated in Chicago by rappers such as Chief Keef and Lil Bibby). Within a year of his career, the Brooklyn native took the world by storm with hits "Welcome To The Party" and "Dior." Additionally, the rapper snagged features from big name artists including Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and Quavo.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0