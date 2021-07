The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).