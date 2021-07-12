Chicago Auto Show debuts Corolla Cross, GR 86 and latest Toyota lineup
Toyota will display an array of new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show taking place July 15-19 at McCormick Place, including the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross, GR 86 the Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0 and Tacoma Trail Edition and 4Runner TRD Sport, all making their first auto-show appearance. This year’s display will give visitors a first look at more than 45 eye-catching models, with a variety of new and upgraded vehicle features.www.automotiveworld.com
