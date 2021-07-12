Cancel
Chicago Auto Show debuts Corolla Cross, GR 86 and latest Toyota lineup

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 19 days ago

Toyota will display an array of new vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show taking place July 15-19 at McCormick Place, including the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross, GR 86 the Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0 and Tacoma Trail Edition and 4Runner TRD Sport, all making their first auto-show appearance. This year’s display will give visitors a first look at more than 45 eye-catching models, with a variety of new and upgraded vehicle features.

Comments / 0

