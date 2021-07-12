Start of production of the new ŠKODA FABIA at main plant in Mladá Boleslav

Today, the first fourth-generation FABIA rolled off the line at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The production facilities were extensively modified so that this latest edition of the popular small car can be built there; the investments made amount to 110 million euros. For the first time, the FABIA is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform, enabling it to be not only the most spacious car within its segment but also to offer improved comfort features and a wealth of new safety and assistance systems. The latest FABIA therefore has everything it takes to build on its predecessors’ success. Since its debut in 1999, ŠKODA has delivered more than 4.5 million units of its small car to customers, making it the brand’s second bestseller after the OCTAVIA.