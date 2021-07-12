Cancel
RBC Capital Upgrades Boohoo Group Plc. (BOO:LN) (BHHOF) to Outperform

 19 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Sherri Malek upgraded Boohoo Group Plc. (BOO:LN) (OTC: BHHOF) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Range Resources Corp

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 47.65% above the present share price of $14.9. Hanold expects Range Resources Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the third quarter...
Grocery & SupermaketStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarket plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Associated Capital Group Inc (AC)

Associated Capital Group (AC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.83.Revenue of $2.33M (-21.3% Y/Y)Press Release. Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.29.Revenue of $12M (-14.3% Y/Y)Press Release. On the 31st of December, Royce & Associates sold 301 thousand Alpha and Omega Semiconductor L (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares for $7.1 million at...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Hold

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim upgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from Sell to Hold with a price target of $58.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of PLAN from Sell to Hold based largely on our most recent industry checks that indicate the overall deal activity in its core target market, enterprise performance management (EPM), has picked up meaningfully over the past quarter, although much of the increase is driven by smaller sized deals. As such, we are expecting PLAN's overall business activity to show at least some modest improvement vs. our previous expectation, especially in regard to the new customer adds. However, we continue to receive feedback from our industry sources that activity around large $1M+ ARR deals in the industry remains lackluster, which has been the case for more than a year. This is further supported by our checks with large global system integrators (GSIs) that activity around large planning initiatives remains lackluster. We also highlight that a private vendor, OneStream, continues to gain traction in the marketplace at the expense of PLAN, especially around Oracle's Hyperion end-of-life support-related activity. Overall, we are modestly increasing this year's billings growth estimate from the mid-20s to high-20s to reflect improvement in its business activity. We continue to believe that large deal activity ($1M+ ARR deals) needs to rebound for the company to return to a 40%+ billings growth rate prior to COVID. Our new $58 PT reflects modestly higher cash flows."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.74 and last traded at C$33.74, with a volume of 2530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) PT Raised to $138 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the price target on Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) to $138.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Odeon Capital Upgrades Capital One Financial (COF) to Hold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgraded Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) from Sell to Hold. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Capital One Financial click here. For more ratings news on Capital One Financial...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $170.00 (from $250.00). The analyst comments "It's been a particularly active 12+ months (MGM investment revealed, MTCH spin, investor day, VMEO spin) and we think investors are catching their breath with the IAC story. After IAC's stub value grew with SaaS valuations for VMEO, it has now eased considerably post event and looks attractive again, albeit not at negative implied value as it was up to 2020 when it was our Top SMID pick. From here, we think patient accumulation is appropriate again. Catalysts could include further spin activity (DotDash? Turo?) and/or cash deployment."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Sunnova (NOVA) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto initiates coverage on Sunnova (NYSE: NOVA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Assumes ADT (ADT) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra assumes coverage on ADT (NYSE: ADT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsShareCast

RBC Capital upgrades Fresnillo to 'outperform'

RBC Capital Markets upgraded its stance on shares of Fresnillo to ‘outperform’ from ‘sector perform’ as it argued that after weak first-quarter silver production and lower guidance, market expectations "seem to have been largely reset". 787.80p. 09:25 20/07/21. -0.63%. -5.00p. 6,880.92. 12:00 20/07/21. n/a. n/a. 3,947.78. 12:00 20/07/21. n/a. n/a.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. NYSE:LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,726. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 360

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KETL. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts MiMedx Group (MDXG) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Carl Byrnes initiates coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $23.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on MiMedx Group click here. For more ratings news on MiMedx Group click here. Shares of MiMedx Group closed...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.53, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $37.49 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $7.00 (from $8.00). The analyst comments "SAND's portfolio is represented ~60% by royalties and ~40% by an operating interest in the Hod Maden project in Turkey. We forecast that production will begin to decline at SAND's royalty asset base near-term, and growth is linked to non-royalty Hod Maden output becoming SAND's dominant source of cash flow. Permitting, construction, and operating factors remain key outstanding Hod Maden uncertainties. We lower our rating to Underperform (from SP) and our PT to US$7.00 (from US$8.00)."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Bright Health Group (BHG) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan initiates coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $22.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on Bright Health Group at Outperform with a $22 price target based on target enterprise value of 1.5x 2023E revenue. Over the last 70 years, both the public and private sectors have made multiple attempts to control healthcare inflation while also improving health outcomes. Despite many approaches, all have failed in one critical aspect: never addressing the binary financial relationship between payors and providers, where what was good for one side was bad for the other. We believe BHG's alignment model represents the best approach, backed by a seasoned management team, many of whom are UNH alums."

