WATCH: What is Scott Frost’s Ideal Quarterback Style?

Below is a transcript provided by the Big Ten of Scott Frost's opening appearance at media days. The transcript has not been edited for typos. SCOTT FROST: Glad to be here really excited to take part in this, glad we could be doing this again. Really excited for this season, excited to kick off college football with our game against Illinois early in the year. Also really proud of the three young men that are here to represent us and really excited about some of the changes that have taken place in Nebraska in particular. Our new athletic director, Trev Alberts, who I've known for a long time and already had a lot of good conversation with. So couldn't be more excited to get things started.