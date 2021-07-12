WATCH: What is Scott Frost’s Ideal Quarterback Style?
“What is Scott Frost’s ideal quarterback style? Hard to complain with what we have but interested if there is a shift away from QB running/dual threat type guys.”. Andrew on Twitter asked, so we’re here to answer. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith and deputy editor Erin Sorensen discuss Nebraska’s current quarterback recruiting, what some of the new additions to the team tell us about the future quarterback style of the Huskers and more.hailvarsity.com
