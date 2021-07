Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson is a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. His columns are published on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – If you’re like most executives I know, opportunities to interact with your professional network shrank rapidly last year as business moved out of the office and into working from home. Most of us were so caught up adjusting to the impacts of the pandemic that our usual outreach to others took a back seat for a while. Also let’s be fair, our attention was drawn to new developments, not least of which was the rejuvenation of the national movement for racial equity. Within that context, it’s understandable that networking has been far from our highest priority.