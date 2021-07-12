Patterson man accused of rape

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A 45-year-old Patterson man is accused of rape, police say.

Ernest Ray Harris, Jr. was arrested on July 9, 2021, at 7:14 pm for first-degree- rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On July 8, 2021, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a rape that occurred in the Amelia area, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, Harris was developed as the suspect.

On July 9, 2021, Harris was located and questioned on the allegations. A warrant was obtained for Harris, and he was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail was set at $300,000.

