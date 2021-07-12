Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Patterson, LA

Patterson man accused of rape

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTiug_0auUfuA400

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A 45-year-old Patterson man is accused of rape, police say.

Ernest Ray Harris, Jr. was arrested on July 9, 2021, at 7:14 pm for first-degree- rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On July 8, 2021, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a rape that occurred in the Amelia area, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, Harris was developed as the suspect.

On July 9, 2021, Harris was located and questioned on the allegations. A warrant was obtained for Harris, and he was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail was set at $300,000.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
City
Patterson, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Patterson, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#The Sheriff S Office#The St Mary Parish Jail#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Teen arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week. Officers responded to Huber Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 27, where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Youngsville officer dies from COVID complications

The Youngsville Community is mourning the loss of one of their police officers due to complications from COVID. Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says that officer Randy Guidry, 34, died from complications due to COVID. Boudreaux says that he was a veteran officer with two years of employment with the Youngsville PD.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler I-10 W to Lake Charles

At 4: 15 P.M. Friday afternoon, Troop D received reports of an accident on I-10 westbound about four miles east of Lake Charles. Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that an accident occurred when a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler reared a BMW in the outside lane of I-10 W near Iowa and Lake Charles.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

LCPD honors service of late K9 division member Jocko

The Lake Charles Police Department recently honored the service of one of their retired members of their K9 division, K9 Jocko. K9 Jocko, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired from the department on June 23, 2021, after being diagnosed in June with a very aggressive cancer. K9 Jocko worked with his handler, Sgt. Michael Treadway, and received his commission in January 2019. He was directly responsible for 20 criminal apprehensions over the course of his short career, LCPD says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy