IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (GWII) Opens at $9.95

StreetInsider.com
 19 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWIIU) (NASDAQ: GWII) opened for trading at $9.95 after pricing 20,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit.

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo
