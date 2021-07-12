IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (GWII) Opens at $9.95

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HealthCare Royalty, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCRX) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its initial public offering of 46,875,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), at an anticipated public offering price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. HCR is offering 31,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, and the selling stockholder is offering an additional 15,625,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, the underwriters have an option, exercisable within 30 days after the date of the final prospectus relating to the offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,515,625 shares of Class A Common Stock from the Company and 3,515,625 shares of Class A Common Stock from the selling stockholder. The Company's Class A Common Stock is expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "HCRX."
Comments / 0