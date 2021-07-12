IPO for SPAC Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (GWII) Opens at $9.95

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by IN8bio. IN8bio’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the symbol “INAB.” The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, IN8bio has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.