Are Instagram Curators the New Influencers? Rimowa Thinks So
Over the weekend, while sitting at a local breakfast place, I saw Instagram account @liljupiterr — known for his highly curated feed of new, and archival, sneakers and style, key pop culture moments, visually striking artworks, and viral videos — posted his first (ever?) caption on the platform. Broadcasted to his 624.000 followers which include Drake, Sean Wotherspoon and Jerry Lorenzo, @liljupiterr simply said “NEON” while going on to credit the creative team of the image he posted that showed a model dressed in green holding a transparent neon green Rimowa suitcase.www.highsnobiety.com
