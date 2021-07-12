Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Are Instagram Curators the New Influencers? Rimowa Thinks So

By Christopher Morency
Highsnobiety
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, while sitting at a local breakfast place, I saw Instagram account @liljupiterr — known for his highly curated feed of new, and archival, sneakers and style, key pop culture moments, visually striking artworks, and viral videos — posted his first (ever?) caption on the platform. Broadcasted to his 624.000 followers which include Drake, Sean Wotherspoon and Jerry Lorenzo, @liljupiterr simply said “NEON” while going on to credit the creative team of the image he posted that showed a model dressed in green holding a transparent neon green Rimowa suitcase.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencers#Advertising#Instagram Curators#Liljupiterr#Silk90s#German#Instagram Curation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Internet
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Worldallkpop.com

Yoo Se Yoon makes netizens LOL by parodying influencers on Instagram

Entertainer Yoo Se Yoon is making netizens LOL with his latest Instagram updates. On his personal Instagram, Yoo Se Yoon has been mimicking various concepts and scenarios, including one that parodies 'Instagram' moods and advertisements. On an online community forum, a netizen shared a series of photos uploaded by Yoo Se Yoon in which he hilariously poses in a luxurious bathtub.
Chicago, ILElite Daily

30 Instagram Captions For Skylines That'll Give You So Many Feels

What makes a skyline view so appealing? Is it the fact that it can make you feel so small against the massive, towering buildings? Or is it when you’re able to capture the vibrant sunsets and silhouettes that look straight out of an episode of Euphoria? Whatever the reason is, taking skyline pictures to share on social media is a must anytime you’re traveling to a new city. Once you’ve picked out the best shot, you’ll need skyline quotes to complete your post.
Travelarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Travel in Style With Rimowa’s New Neon-Colored Suitcase

Who says luggage needs to be boring? Rimowa is adding a jolt of color to travel by reinventing its classic Essential suitcase in two new neon hues. Whether lime yellow or vibrant pink is your jam, the limited-edition carry-on features a transparent exterior that contrasts against a sleek matte black zipper, handles and interior structure. Inside, mesh dividers reinforce the suitcase’s transparency. Every purchase comes with a complimentary leather luggage tag and a trio of reflective stickers with black accents and reflective shine that mirror the case’s appearance.
Cell PhonesWGNtv.com

New Instagram translation tool

CHICAGO – If you have an Instagram account with followers who may not speak the same language as you, this one is for you. Instagram revealed its new tool that now allows stories to be translated in more than 90 languages. Daisy Edwards talked with WGN News Now about the new feature and how it works.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PLEASURES' Latest Collab Celebrates the Influence of New Order

Following its Unknown Pleasures 40th-anniversary Joy Division release, PLEASURES has continued its investigation of Factory Records progression in music history with a New Order collaboration. Created in partnership with Factory Records and WEA Warner Music, the collection highlights the legacy of the iconic band formed in Machester, England back in...
Photographypetapixel.com

Victorian Influencers ‘Facetuned’ Photos Long Before Instagram

This 22-minute video offers a fascinating deep dive into the history of portrait photography manipulation, which dates all the way back to the Victorian era. It’s an eye-opening look at the continuous relationship between societal beauty standards and reality. In the video, YouTube star, dress historian, and costume interpreter Bernadette...
InternetPosted by
Upworthy

Strangers raise over $60K in tips for airport pianist after Instagram influencer shares his story

When they say everything happens for a reason, it seems hard to believe. But a heartwarming incident exemplifying this saying has managed to change one man's life overnight. Carlos Whittaker is a Nashville-based author, podcaster, and motivational speaker. After an event he was supposed to go to got canceled, he was going back home. He was disappointed since it would cost him money. At the Atlanta airport, he decided to grab a bite before his flight which was in about 45 minutes. There he chanced upon the airport's pianist, joyfully playing tunes for the moving crowd of people going to different places.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals New Collaboration 2021

"Crazy in Love" is playing on the radio, you're wearing cargo pants, a Von Dutch trucker hat, and most likely a pair of Jeremy Scott x adidas kicks. That was 2003, but it seems time really is a flat circle, because the designer is once again back working with the Three Stripes and more wild designs are on their way.
InternetThe Drum

How brands are innovating gifs in social media marketing campaigns

The Drum’s social media executive Amy Houston looks to top brands to assess how they can best use gifs and looping videos to increase awareness, market their products and ultimately have a bit of fun in the meantime. The humble gif (Graphics Interchange Format) was first developed by computer scientists...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

A History of Pokémon Streetwear Collaborations

Some of the most popular creatures from the Pokémon universe including Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, Eevee, and more have all been positioned alongside Fragment’s signature lightning bolts. 10 Deep. Year: 2019. Scott Sasso’s 10 Deep released two capsules with Pokémon in 2019, the first time that Pokémon had ever officially collaborated...
Behind Viral Videosmediapost.com

TikTok Now Influencing Influencer Marketing

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of Marketing Daily. Influencer marketing is having a moment on TikTok, which is permeating culture at the speed of light. During the pandemic, TikTok nearly supplanted TV’s place in the center of the media ecosystem, competing with many streaming services for our free time, and often winning.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

sacai Collaborations Owned Summer 2021: Here's Why

If familiarity breeds contempt, bad luck for sacai. The Japanese brand has been everywhere this summer thus far, popping up seemingly every week to announce a new headline-worthy tie-up. KAWS! Dior! ACRONYM! Nike! Gaultier! Gaultier and Nike! It’s a particularly all-in approach to the collaborative fever that’s struck the luxury industry; a magpie’s nest that glitters far brighter than most of the partnerships churned out by sacai’s stodgy industry peers.
ApparelComplex

Star Trak Entertainment Unveils New Space-Themed Merch Collection

The Star Trak Entertainment name is one that conjures unique adoration among those who were entrenched in the musical landscape of the 2000s. And on Friday, Star Trak Entertainment returned with a new line of official merchandise. The solo collection, the first in a series of planned drops from the...
Theater & DanceHypebae

Digital Artist May Kim Taps Dancer Sori Na for Choreography Video

Focusing on the growing impact of digital technologies on art, fashion and more, HYPEBAE has enlisted Seoul-based digital artist May Kim to create a choreography video with dancer Sori Na. The South Korean creative, who has collaborations with names like Gucci and Prada under her belt, explores the bridge between...
Internetromper.com

These 17 Baby Shower Cakes Will Look So Cute On Instagram

You know who loves cake? A pregnant lady. If you’re throwing a baby shower, by god you better bring a moist sponge with plenty of frosting. And, if you really want to impress the guests, use one of these baby shower cake ideas to wow the crowd. The years of...
CelebritiesWwd.com

Kanye West Enlists Demna Gvasalia as Creative Director for Donda Release Event

Kanye West has enlisted friend and Balenciaga artistic director Demna Gvasalia to act as creative director of a forthcoming release event for his new album, “Donda.”. Gvasalia will oversee visuals and other creative elements for the event, scheduled for Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — the same venue where West hosted an album listening party on July 22 and is rumored to have been living in ever since. It is unknown if Gvasalia is also present in the stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy