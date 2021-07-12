Cancel
Hamilton County, OH

HamCo Sheriff, feds make arrest in fentanyl trafficking case

By Madeline Fening
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 19 days ago
Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the Department of Homeland Security said they seized nearly four pounds of fentanyl Thursday during a search of a Green Township home.

Randy Dangerfield Jr., 24, is facing one felony count each of drug possession and drug trafficking. Agents said they also found seven firearms, two of which were confirmed stolen, and more than $9,500 in cash at Dangerfield's home on Sunnywood Lane.

Dangerfield was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday afternoon. Officials asked anyone with information about Dangerfield to call 513- 352-3673 or text 513-808-4500.

