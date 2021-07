The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is about to begin. The fifth anniversary of the game for iOS and Android coincides with the twenty-fifth anniversary of the saga, plenty of reasons for the biggest annual event of the title to be celebrated in a big way. Niantic has prepared the biggest Pokémon GO Festival in history, so we recommend that you do not miss any of our coverage. We tell you When is, what time is it celebrated, how much, what are ultrabonus and more.