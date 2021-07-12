Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Phoenix Thursday on infrastructure tour

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Arizona this week as part of an infrastructure tour. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg will visit Phoenix on Thursday, July 15 “to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s historic investment in transit, and how a generational investment in infrastructure can help tribal communities.”

