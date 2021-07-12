Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Surging in These Hotspots, Experts Warn

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 cases are going in the wrong direction—back up—with the new Delta variant proving more transmissible, preying mostly on the unvaccinated people in this country. With a 47% increase in new cases, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner crunched the numbers and found that a third of new cases are coming from five hot spots. "We will start to see an increase in mortality in this country," Reiner said. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
8K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspots#Covid#Covid#Cnn#Georgetown University#Nola Com#The New York Times#The Kansas City Star#Columbia University#The Review Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
Alabama StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Alabama With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Louisiana StateWDSU

Nearly 30 fully vaccinated Louisiana residents have died with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 30 people in Louisiana who received full doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have died with the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. This comes as health officials nationwide are growing more concerned with the delta variant. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This County Has The Lowest Vaccination Rate In America

Vaccination has become the key to the fight against COVID-19 in America. As more and more people get shots, the use of social distancing and mask-wearing has dropped. However, as a single weapon, it can only be so effective, because many Americans have not received vaccine shots, and have even rejected them in some cases. […]
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These Areas in Big Danger

New coronavirus cases are up 66% in America. Yes, you read that right—they're going up again. Why? A new, more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, partly thanks to unvaccinated Americans. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning with a warning for us all. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy