Reese Witherspoon’s Mint-Green Porch Is Proof You Should Try A Monochrome Room
It’s hard to overstate the beauty of monochrome rooms — they’re cool, they’re eye-catching, and they’re full of dimension. For some, though, they’re also downright scary. One color, a million different ways? It’s hard to know where to begin and to end, since you can easily go overboard. However, with the right tricks in hand, it’s worth the payoff. And if you’re not yet convinced, just look to Reese Witherspoon’s minty green screened-in porch for proof.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0