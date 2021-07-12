Reese Witherspoon’s Mint-Green Porch Is Proof You Should Try A Monochrome Room

Reese Witherspoon has a mind-boggling property portfolio (seriously, it’s hard to keep track of all her past and present homes). Because of that, you’d think she’d have at least a little trouble keeping them all consistent — but impressively enough, it’s actually difficult to tell them apart from the inside, their decor is so cohesive. Anyone who’s familiar with the actor and entrepreneur at all knows that Witherspoon has cultivated a recognizable aesthetic over the years: One that’s feminine, colorful, and happy. And while that’s contributed to the seamless appearance of her many houses, it’s also undoubtedly thanks to Witherspoon’s decorating staples, which she returns to again and again when curating her spaces.