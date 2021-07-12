Poignant video emerges on social media of Kalvin Phillips running STRAIGHT over to Bukayo Saka to console the Arsenal winger after he missed the final penalty in a heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat

Kalvin Phillips ran over to Bukayo Saka to console him after the Arsenal winger failed to score the fifth penalty in a heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, a poignant social media video has shown.

Italy won the tournament 3-2 on penalties on a febrile, hugely tense night at Wembley on Sunday despite Andrea Belotti and Jorginho seeing their spot-kicks well saved by the imperious Jordan Pickford.

And the clip demonstrated the togetherness of the England camp, as Leeds midfielder Phillips and then the rest of the squad came over to embrace Saka, just 19.

A poignant video on social media showed Kalvin Phillips (right) consoling Bukayo Saka (left)

Saka saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma to secure Italy a 3-2 win on penalties

The Arsenal winger, just 19, was distraught afterwards as Italy players (behind) celebrated

The BBC Match of the Day video shows Saka's penalty being saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was later named Player of the Tournament for his heroics in between the sticks.

As the Italy players and staff sprint to mob the 22-year-old in a sea of blue, a lone figure in white in the form of Phillips emerged to console the shell-shocked Saka.

Left-back Luke Shaw, who had scored to put England ahead after just two minutes, was next on the scene before several England substitutes, coaches and other players on the pitch came to offer him their sympathies.

But Leeds star Phillips (left), Luke Shaw (right) and others quickly came over to console him

The squad showed their togetherness by supporting Saka, who later received racist abuse

Pundit Roy Keane criticised more senior players than Saka for not putting their hand up to take one, although manager Gareth Southgate said after the game that he himself had chosen the takers and order based on their performance in training.

Although Belotti's penalty was saved first, giving Southgate's side an advantage, Rashford hit the post before Sancho and Saka went low to Donnarumma's left side but failed to score.

The trio later received horrific racist abuse on social media, with Southgate, Prince William and Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemning the posts.