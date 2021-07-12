Sha'Carri Richardson Debuted Sangria-Red Hair at the 2021 ESPYs

It's no secret that Sha'Carri Richardson has been the topic of conversation over the past few weeks. She first hopped into the spotlight after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a 10.86-second run in the 100-meter race — and doing it all while looking good as hell with a bright orange wig and lengthy pink talons. Though Richardson won't be able to compete at the Olympics this year, we are still rooting for her and her extensive wig collection over here. Our most recent fave? The sleek burgundy wig she debuted at the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday, July 10.