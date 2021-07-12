What’s the David Brown Mini Remastered like to Drive?
A classic Mini is a joyous thing to drive. They’re so light, simple, and honest that they remind of what proper driving is really about. Sure, they’re quite slow by modern standards but the sensation of speed is such that it doesn’t really matter. However, if you like the classic Mini driving experience but want it a bit sharper, a bit more powerful, then this David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition could be for you.www.bmwblog.com
