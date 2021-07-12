Cancel
What’s the David Brown Mini Remastered like to Drive?

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic Mini is a joyous thing to drive. They’re so light, simple, and honest that they remind of what proper driving is really about. Sure, they’re quite slow by modern standards but the sensation of speed is such that it doesn’t really matter. However, if you like the classic Mini driving experience but want it a bit sharper, a bit more powerful, then this David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition could be for you.

