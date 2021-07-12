Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The wisdom of builders and the foolishness of destroyers

By Bo Wagner
Digital Courier
 19 days ago

Proverbs 14:1 Every wise woman buildeth her house: but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands. The book of Proverbs, along with Job, Psalms, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Solomon, is one of the Biblical books of Hebrew poetry. It is often not recognized as such by the average reader since our Western minds expect to see rhyme, rhythm, and meter in poetry, as in “Roses are red, violets are blue.”

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foolishness#Poetry#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

The Pursuit of God’s Wisdom

At the judgment the queen of the south will arise with this generation and condemn it, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and there is something greater than Solomon here.” Matthew 12:42. In this passage, Jesus refers to the Queen of...
Greenfield, MARecorder

Editorial: Wisdom from the pulpit

Today, as in ages past, some of our brightest minds are speaking from the pulpit, offering insights both theological and secular. As we emerge from a pandemic, faith leaders offer perspectives that transcend charts, graphs, maps, data points and social media. Following, we continue our occasional compilation of wisdom culled from recent columns in the Faith Matters series on Saturday’s Religion Page.
Books & LiteratureThe Jewish Press

Sagacious Wisdom

Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz argued that the only way for Jews to learn who they are is by gaining Jewish knowledge. “Let My People Know” became his motto. That mission statement guided his enterprise of making the Jewish canon accessible to all, which he did most famously through his commentaries on the Talmud, Tanach, Mishnah, and Rambam.
Log Cabin Democrat

Blessed by wisdom from above

Editor’s note: Upon completion of this sermon for his church, Joe Pruett felt it fit with his ‘Blessed through’ columns. I so hope you all are enjoying Jim’s passage through the book of 1 Samuel. Our journey today will take us away from his sermon series, so we might consider this a brief break of sorts. I hope to walk us down two paths today, using both of the scripture readings we have read. First we will look at our Psalm reading and then our passage from James, and I want to enable us to see how truly blessed we are, and quite likely it is thru wisdom from above that helps us see those blessings.
Books & LiteratureDevils Lake Daily Journal

The Winning of Lady Wisdom Part 6

Sarah Dixon Young’s columns for June and July feature a serial short story excerpted from her work in progress The Winning of Lady Wisdom. In the story, Hyperon finds fulfilling work and acceptance when he comes to the city of Opportunity. When trouble arises, he must determine what is true and whether he loves Folly or Wisdom. If you have interest in being a beta reader for this work, you can email Sarah at harrietthespy33@gmail.com.
Posted by
Roxana Anton

Beautiful Quotes for Summer Wisdom

I have just discovered this small book full of beautiful thoughts, an enchanting, short summer read, that would be great to share. So, maybe let me in the comments if you liked these thoughts, by famous authors in history.
ReligionCourier News

Let Christ transform you with a glorious body like his

‘Just as we have borne the likeness of the earthly man, so shall we bear the likeness of the man from heaven.” (1 Corinthians 15:49) Every human being since Adam has a “soul body” controlled by their mind, will, and mood. Christians begin a lifelong process that ultimately produces a “spirit body” like that of Christ under the control of their human spirit empowered by the Holy Spirit. (1 Corinthians 15:44b-45; Romans 8:13-16, 28-30; Philippians 1:6)
ReligionClarion News

Our cold, cruel world by Ed Rudiger 072921

You know, sometimes it sure feels like we're living in a cold cruel world, a place where bad things unfortunately happen to good people, even good Christian people. And it doesn't matter whether we've brought the problem on ourselves or the reason seems more random and obscure, these issues can leave us feeling afraid and alone and certainly discouraged as we try to do the best we can playing the hand we've been dealt.
ReligionThe Tribune-Democrat

Josh Knipple | Grace redefined

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. – Romans 8:38-39.
Religionmageenews.com

Put the past behind you and live in the present

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One thing I do, forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.
ReligionTimes and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: Sanded

"So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing." -- James 1:4 (NLT) On nothing he ever made did I find a rough spot. Dad was a perfectionist. When he found himself pastoring a small country church, leaving him little...
dreamwidth.org

Just starting Paths of Wisdom

Hi! I just started Paths of Wisdom after finishing Learning Ritual Magic, which I began about a year ago. Just popping in to see if anyone is still active at this site. Date: 2021-07-27 07:10 pm (UTC) From:. thanks for replying! I'm glad to see people here. Date: 2021-07-27 05:20...
Books & LiteratureTimes-Argus

A Poet's View: A wild togetherness

Let them find us, years from now, washed of color, eased of burden, elegantly perched side-by-side: Two pieces of driftwood at rest in the high desert. And when that day comes, in that ineluctable present, let them falsely imagine that our journeys here were straightforward. That our independent migrations somehow synchronized. A history of wild togetherness. But o god please also let them sense the truth of it. A remote yet unmistakable, unhindered astonishment at our having arrived here (together) at all. At the impossibly boundless navigation of the heart. For that is what this is. Impossible and possible. A story with the same beginning, middle, and end: Here we are. Here we are. Here we are. Lucas Farrell lives in Townshend, where he and his wife own and operate Big Picture Farm, a small hillside goat dairy and award-winning farmstead confectionery. He is the author of two books of poetry: “The Blue Collar Sun” (Green Writers Press, 2021), which won the Sundog Poetry Award; as well as “The Many Woods of Grief” (University of Massachusetts Press, 2011), which was awarded the Juniper Prize for Poetry. He has two daughters. This poem was originally published in “The Blue Collar Sun.” This poem by Lucas Farrell feels like a micro story of the universe and all that happens when things are allowed to unfold in their own way. It holds at least two narratives — one suggesting the movement of human beings around the planet, city to city, continent to continent, to somehow land next to each other as if that were the plan all along — and the kind of beautiful partnership that can come of that. And another narrative that speaks of the physical world with its shifts of earth, air and water constantly moving natural features around. Glacial erratics in the form of two or three giant boulders might end up in a vast pine forest. Literal shifts can move parts of a beach by miles in a matter of months. We find 200-year-old pines in our northeastern forests with roots wrapped around boulders in an unbreakable embrace. Or, as in our poem, two pieces of driftwood find each other in the high desert. When deserts, mountains and water bodies and all that live within them are allowed to be tossed, rolled or heaved to the spot they are meant to be, a kind of order and beauty is born. This poem feels like a celebration of those natural rhythms and events found in the human and nonhuman worlds. It feels like an argument for letting the unbridled find its way, for the encouragement of the “impossible and possible,” as the speaker says, not by interference or excessive guidance, but by following a deeper knowing — one that lives inside us and inside anything natural or alive. This is a celebration of heart and of soul, and the well-being and right path that can come from listening to them. And so we, too, when left to follow our natural way, our inner design, or our soul’s code, might find our way to be where, and with whom, we are meant to be — to be and express what we came here for. It’s an old story, as old as the deserts and mountains, one worth following to the end. Susan Jefts is a poet and educator who lives in the Adirondacks and Ripton. She recently completed her first full-length book of poetry, Breathing Lessons, and runs workshops using poetry as a way to explore life transitions and directions, and our relationships with nature. She can be reached at sjefts7@gmail.com.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Andrei Castravet said one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance quotes ever

At Elizabeth and Andrei’s daughter Ellie’s 2nd birthday on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Andrei got into it with Elizabeth’s sisters Jenn and Becky. Jenn threw cake in Andrei’s face and he kicked them out of his house, but not before dropping one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance lines of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy