Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson urges Covid caution amid warnings of 200 deaths a day

By Peter Walker and Denis Campbell, Nicola Davis
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oLhr_0auUemEr00
Boris Johnson during the press conference at 10 Downing Street Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

Boris Johnson will press ahead with lifting most remaining Covid restrictions on 19 July, despite warnings from the government’s scientific advisers that the “exit wave” could result in more than 200 deaths a day and thousands of hospitalisations.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister urged “extreme caution” on Monday, as he gave the final confirmation that step four of the roadmap would go ahead next week.

It will mean nightclubs can reopen, social distancing rules will be abandoned and mask-wearing will no longer be legally enforceable, in a “big bang” approach the shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, called “pushing down on the accelerator while throwing off the seatbelt”.

But in a marked shift of emphasis from a week ago, when he said mask-wearing would become a matter of “personal choice”, Johnson said he would “expect and recommend” that face coverings be worn in crowded indoor spaces, and people were advised to limit their contact with those outside their households.

Related: Mixed messages: the changing government narrative on face masks

He warned businesses such as nightclubs and theatres that it was their “social responsibility” to check their customers’ Covid status ; and said he expected the return to offices to take place only “gradually”.

Government documents said that ministers will “consider mandating” the NHS Covid Pass if “sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection”.

Peter Marks, chief executive of Rekom UK, which owns 42 nightclubs including chains Pryzm, Bar&Beyond, Eden and Fiction, told the PA news agency he was “thrilled” to be able to reopen next Monday “at full capacity and without any requirement for a negative Covid test”.

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, had earlier told MPs: “This is not the end of the road. It’s the start of a new phase of continued caution, where we live with the virus and manage the risks.”

Under questioning from the health select committee chair, Jeremy Hunt, Javid declined to rule out imposing new restrictions in the future, if ministers judged it to be necessary.

Government advisers expect about 1,000 to 2,000 daily hospital admissions over the summer as restrictions are lifted, and 100-200 deaths a day under what was described a “central scenario”. This would depend on how quickly the public’s behaviour returns to normal.

Minutes published by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) also highlighted the threat of a new vaccine-resistant variant emerging in the UK, which they warned would pose a risk to the whole world.

default

Johnson said there would be an increase in cases whenever restrictions were lifted, and it was better to do so now, with the “natural firebreak” of the school summer holidays, than during the autumn or winter when the NHS is already under intense pressure.

“But it is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution, and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough – this pandemic is not over,” he said. “This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family. We cannot simply revert instantly on Monday 19 July to life as it was before Covid.”

Asked if the government’s message in recent days had been confusing, Johnson avoided the question and again stressed the need for a slow approach: “Yes, this is a big package of measures we’re announcing, but it will only work if people are cautious in the way they go ahead with it.”

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, said people should avoid a rush back to work, keep away from crowded areas, and be wary about unnecessary meetings.

“It’s a message about going steadily, and that’s what people have been doing all the way through this,” Whitty said. “That’s all we’re really saying – carry on being steady.”

Modelling released by Sage highlighted the potential increase in pressures on the NHS amid fast-rising infection levels and the risks from long Covid, and made clear the pivotal role played by public behaviour.

The models, produced by a number of different academic teams, suggest there could be at least 1,000 hospital admissions a day at the peak of the current wave.

Related: The Guardian view on Covid curbs ending: Tory MPs are happy; many Britons are not | Editorial

However, should pre-pandemic behaviour bounce back rapidly over a month, models from researchers at the University of Warwick suggest there could be 1,300 to 4,800 hospitalisations a day. In some scenarios, particularly where admissions are lower over this summer, the experts also suggest there could be another wave in the winter.

“Most modelled scenarios have peaks lower than January 2021. However, under more pessimistic assumptions, some scenarios show a resurgence of that scale or larger. Even if lower than previous peaks, the number of admissions may become challenging for the NHS,” minutes of a Sage meeting note, adding that contingency plans should be put in place for how to respond if hospital admissions approach such levels.

However, Sage adds that while hospital admissions are a key concern, they are not the only major risk, with increased cases of long Covid, workforce absences and new variants also flagged.

“The combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination creates the conditions in which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge,” the Sage minutes state. “The likelihood of this happening is unknown, but such a variant would present a significant risk both in the UK and internationally.”

With infection levels high, they add, testing capacity and resources to identify the variant involved may become overwhelmed, making it harder to quickly spot a new variant.

NHS bosses warned ministers that the service’s efforts to tackle its huge backlog of care would be hit, and people seeking normal care would have to wait longer, if hospitals have to focus once again on caring for an influx of Covid patients.

Speaking alongside the prime minister, Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said that while a rise in infections was both expected and inevitable whenever restrictions were moved, the scale of this, and the subsequent impact on hospitalisations and deaths, depended on the public.

He said: “If behaviour returns immediately to pre-pandemic levels, that would be a very, very big rise. If we go slowly and cautiously, that will be less of a rise.”

Official guidance issued at the same time as the announcements stressed the expectation of limited change in people’s behaviour – and held out the prospect of tougher restrictions being imposed again in the autumn.

The guidance says people should limit contact with those outside their households where possible, return to workplaces slowly and wear masks in crowded areas.

Another document said the government would, in September, review the country’s preparedness for the coming months “which will consider whether to continue or strengthen public and business guidance as we approach the winter”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Wpa Getty#Rekom#Pryzm Bar Beyond#Nhs#Britons#The University Of Warwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM urges public to ‘stick with Covid programme’ despite trying to dodge isolation

Boris Johnson has urged the public to strictly adhere to the Covid rules despite having attempted to dodge self-isolation through a new testing pilot scheme offered to ministers.The prime minister and Rishi Sunak have now agreed to self-isolate after coming into contact with Sajid Javid, amid outrage that government officials were given the choice to to avoid quarantine. Both men initially said they planned to take daily tests instead of self-isolating.“I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you’re asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace,” the prime minister, who will be isolating at Chequers, said.The chancellor said he recognised “that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong” and said he would be quarantining. Read More Boris Johnson pinged after contact with Covid-positive Sajid Javid - but exempt from self-isolationBoris Johnson’s Brexit chief to lay down ultimatum to Brussels over Northern IrelandMinisters to decide ‘very soon’ on extending vaccines to teenagers, Robert Jenrick says
Politicsinews.co.uk

Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to reshuffle underperforming ministers next week

Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle next week to sack underperforming ministers and end the “paralysis” in Whitehall. Several Conservatives, including some who are unlikely to be promoted, have told i the Prime Minister should change his team of ministers before Parliament goes into summer recess on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns against ‘throwing caution to wind’ from 19 July, as he faces flak over mask guidance

Boris Johnson has said it is “highly probable” that the worst of the pandemic is over, but urged people to act cautiously when restrictions are lifted in England on Monday.It comes as the prime minister faces growing criticism over “confused” guidance given to shoppers, businesses and commuters in England over the wearing of masks from 19 July.In a speech in Coventry, Mr Johnson said: “I wish I could say that this pandemic that we have been going through is over and I wish I could say that from Monday we could simply throw caution to the winds and behave exactly as we did...
Personal FinanceLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: Isolating UK PM urges caution on 'freedom day'

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Pershing Square Capital Management's deal to take a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music will need to be restructured, following concerns from the US regulator. In early June, the entertainment conglomerate agreed with special purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings over a 10% stake sale in Universal Music. Pershing Square Tontine - a New York-listed "blank cheque company" - is owned by William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital and is looking to make a USD5 billion to USD7 billion acquisition. The deal was conditional on shareholder approval and the US regulatory processes. But, the US Securities & Exchange Commission raised concerns over the structure of the deal, so London-listed Pershing Square Holdings will step in instead of Pershing Square Tontine, in an effort to ensure Vivendi is "not left at the altar". Vivendi approved the restructure. The deal for Pershing Square Tontine to take a 10% stake in Universal was based on a EUR35 billion enterprise value for Universal.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson’s policy poses ‘danger to the world’, as cases soar past 50,000 a day

The UK's decision to end most Covid restrictions on 19 July poses "a danger to the world", an international group of scientists has warned.The group, which includes official government advisers to countries including Italy and Australia, says the government is pursuing herd immunity by mass infection.The warning comes as the UK records its highest number of daily cases since the height of the winter second wave.Some 51, 870 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since 15 January. The international scientists condemned the "reckless" plan by Boris Johnson to press ahead with...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Johnson urges caution over lockdown ending as he is forced into isolation

The PM is forced to spend so-called ‘freedom day’ in England self-isolating at Chequers after being ‘pinged’ by Test and Trace. Boris Johnson has appealed to people to exercise their new freedoms with caution as most mandatory lockdown restrictions in England are finally lifted. Social-distancing rules which, in one form...
Public HealthTelegraph

Freedom Day farce as Boris Johnson urged to end ‘pingdemic’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to end the "mad" system of self-isolation as he and two other top ministers were forced into quarantine on "Freedom Day". The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, are all isolating after the latter tested positive for Covid and the other two were identified as close contacts.
Public Healthmix929.com

PM Johnson pleads for caution as ‘Freedom Day’ arrives in England

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends more than a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England on Monday, urging the public to remain cautious but putting his faith in vaccines to protect the country even as infections are surging. On what local media have dubbed “Freedom Day”, Johnson’s...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today? How to watch Covid update as PM isolates on ‘freedom day’

Boris Johnson will deliver the latest update on the nation’s Covid-19 response today as England eases the majority of its lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will be appearing remotely after being forced to self-isolate under NHS Test and Trace rules. He initially sparked anger by suggesting he would avoid quarantine by taking part in a pilot testing scheme.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid 'held lengthy meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street' just hours before double-jabbed Health Secretary, 51, tested positive for Covid amid warnings 'half the Cabinet will be in isolation by the end of the week'

Fears of a Downing Street 'pingdemic' swirled tonight after Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid - with one insider warning that 'half the Cabinet' could be in isolation by the end of the week. The 51-year-old Health Secretary revealed his diagnosis on Saturday morning after 'feeling groggy' on Friday evening,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy