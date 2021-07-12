Interior Dept. creates task force to study its police departments, with former Park Police chief as chair

To have officers dispatched you must call 864-260-4444 and as always, 9-1-1 for emergencies. Welcome to the Town of Pendleton. I look forward to the opportunity to be able to serve this fine community and its residents. I believe in the philosophy of building partnerships in the community by having the residents and community act as stakeholders with the Police Department. In my many years of Law Enforcement, I think that people have to have a say in what they want to see from their Police Department. Your officers are here to serve you and assist where we can. I am here to listen, take suggestions, and develop any plan you as the citizens have to make your Police Department better suited to assist you. As always, I am here to serve you, and feel free to stop by Town Hall to speak to me or any of the Officers.