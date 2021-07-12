Interior Dept. creates task force to study its police departments, with former Park Police chief as chair
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is forming a task force to review the practices and policies of all the law enforcement bureaus in her department, after a recent report on the U.S. Park Police's handling of protesters in Lafayette Square last year found problems with that agency's communications both internally and with other agencies involved in clearing the square.
