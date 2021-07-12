Here's Where to Buy the Cute Underwear Olympians Are Wearing This Summer
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is the official supplier of the undergarments for women on the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Tokyo. The shapewear brand partnered with the Olympic team and Paralympic team to outfit the athletes in comfortable undies—which you can also purchase for yourself.hellogiggles.com
