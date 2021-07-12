Here's Where to Buy the Cute Underwear Olympians Are Wearing This Summer

It may not feel like fall just yet, but trust us, crisp autumn mornings and weekends filled with pumpkin spice everything are swiftly approaching. And although we’re still enjoying beautiful beach weather, we’re prepping for the upcoming season by filling our shopping carts with denim, boots and, our personal fave, fall dresses. This year is all about flowy silhouettes and tiered midi dresses (a continuation on the tent and nap dress trends of last year), as well as lots of color and pattern. Dainty florals in both moody hues and more vibrant reds and oranges replace the oversized blooms of 2019 and 2020, but animal prints are still going strong, especially those with a more abstract vibe or unnatural color combos.