British Open 2021: Lee Westwood can set a bittersweet longevity record at Royal St. George's

It's not often in sports that you can break a record by losing, but that’s exactly the position Lee Westwood finds himself in this week. Coming into the 2021 season, the 48-year-old Englishman had played in 84 major championships without winning, just three behind Jay Haas for the most ever. He pulled within one of Haas at the PGA Championship, tied him at the U.S. Open and will hold the top spot by himself next Monday … provided he doesn’t win the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.