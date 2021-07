Follow HGTV Obsessed on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Marianne talks with the iconic Annie Sloan. Annie transformed the DIY decor world over 30 years ago with her invention Chalk Paint®. The two discuss how and why she developed her paint line, how it became a mainstay in home decor and where she gets her inspiration for every color. Annie reveals that her recipe for Chalk Paint has not changed in over 30 years, but what has changed is her competition — she has lots of it. She goes on to talk about how she only uses the highest quality pigments in her paint and how the colors are mixed with complementary colors and not just black and white.