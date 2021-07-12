Cancel
2021 Emmys: Cedric the Entertainer to Host, Ceremony to Have Limited In-Person Audience

By Meredith Jacobs
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar face is hosting the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, at 8/7c. CBS and the Television Academy announced that Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) will emcee the show, which will be live with a limited in-person audience (of nominees and their guests) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (In addition to airing on CBS, the ceremony will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This news comes the day before the nominations are set to be announced in a virtual event (streaming live on July 13 at 11:30a/10:30c on Emmys.com).

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
