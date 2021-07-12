2021 Emmys: Cedric the Entertainer to Host, Ceremony to Have Limited In-Person Audience

A familiar face is hosting the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, at 8/7c. CBS and the Television Academy announced that Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) will emcee the show, which will be live with a limited in-person audience (of nominees and their guests) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (In addition to airing on CBS, the ceremony will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This news comes the day before the nominations are set to be announced in a virtual event (streaming live on July 13 at 11:30a/10:30c on Emmys.com).