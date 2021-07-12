2022 Embracing Our Differences International Art Exhibit Celebrating Diversity

The centerpiece of Embracing Our Differences is an outdoor juried art exhibit featuring 50 billboard size images created by local, national and international artists and writers. The display reflects the artists’ interpretations of the theme “enriching lives through diversity.” The exhibit is displayed annually at Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota and will be displayed from January 19 – April 10, 2022. The winning artworks combine a deep understanding of both medium and message. Awards are given for “Best-in-Show Adult,” “Best-in-Show Student,” and “People’s Choice” categories, with the last chosen by visitors to the exhibit. Adult winners each receive $1,000; students receive $1,000 with $500 to be directed to the student and $500 to their school’s art program, if they worked under the direction of an educator. More information: https://www.embracingourdifferences.org/submit-art-2022-exhibit/