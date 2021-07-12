Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Capital One, Disney, Cheesecake Factory, Expedia and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Virgin Galactic — Shares of Virgin Galactic were down 17% in midday trading after the space company filed to sell up to $500 million in common stock. The swoon came despite a successful test flight over the weekend with founder Sir Richard Branson. The stock, which trades under ticker SPCE, was halted for volatility earlier in the session.www.nbcsandiego.com
Comments / 0