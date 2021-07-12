Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Capital One, Disney, Cheesecake Factory, Expedia and More

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.