Los Angeles, CA

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Primetime Emmys on CBS with a limited audience

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago

CBS has tapped the star of its comedy The Neighborhood to host the 73rd Primetime Emmys live on Sept. 19 from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CBS says the ceremony will feature “a limited audience of nominees and their guests." Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will return as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast for the second year in a row after last year's well-received pandemic Emmys. Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast in 2020. Cedric the Entertainer's The Neighborhood will have its Season 4 premiere the night after the Emmys. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer, who's hosting the Emmys for the first time, said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.” The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

Los Angeles, CA
