Stephen Colbert was enlisted for the livestream of Richard Branson's private spaceflight

The 2020 Olympics, postponed a year by COVID-19, kick off in Tokyo on Friday, Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "The official motto for this year's Olympics is 'United by Emotion' — and the unofficial motto is 'As of Right Now, We're Still Doing This.'" And "as if all the COVID concerns around the Games aren't bad enough, a bear was spotted inside the softball stadium and it's still on the loose," he said. "What an Olympics this is gonna be: I mean, between the bears and getting a disease, it's like we sent our athletes to a game of 'Oregon Trail.'"