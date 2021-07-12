Cancel
Stephen Colbert was enlisted for the livestream of Richard Branson's private spaceflight

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
The Late Show host, who's enjoyed a "rivalry" with the billionaire entrepreneur, helped introduce segments during a livestream of Branson's highly anticipated Virgin Galactic flight high above the New Mexico desert. But Colbert ended up telling jokes at Branson's expense. “Seriously, he lost money selling sugar water,” Mr. Colbert quipped. “All aboard.” Branson will be Colbert's Late Show guest on Tuesday.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

