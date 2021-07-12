Stephen Colbert was enlisted for the livestream of Richard Branson's private spaceflight
The Late Show host, who's enjoyed a "rivalry" with the billionaire entrepreneur, helped introduce segments during a livestream of Branson's highly anticipated Virgin Galactic flight high above the New Mexico desert. But Colbert ended up telling jokes at Branson's expense. “Seriously, he lost money selling sugar water,” Mr. Colbert quipped. “All aboard.” Branson will be Colbert's Late Show guest on Tuesday.www.primetimer.com
