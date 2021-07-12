Cancel
Paramount, CA

Kelsey Grammer says Frasier Crane "ends up rich beyond his dreams" in the reboot

Primetimer
 19 days ago
Grammer offered some details about Paramount+'s Frasier reboot in an interview with New York's NBC 4. Frasier's gonna change cities again," Grammer said, calling his character "the George Bailey of television," in reference to Jimmy Stewart's It's a Wonderful Life protagonist. "He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction," Grammer said, "and he ends up rich beyond his dreams."

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

