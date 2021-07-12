Cancel
Apple TV+ changes Ted Lasso's release schedule for Season 2

The acclaimed comedy will drop one episode, instead of two as originally planned, when Season 2 premieres on July 23. Season 1 premiered with three episodes dropping on the same day.

