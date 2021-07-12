Santa Rosa Police Retrieve Two Ghost Guns in Different Incidents

Two ghost guns were seized in different incidents in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning. The first incident happened at around 1 AM when an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Dutton Avenue and West Barham Road. The officer apprehended the suspect, 19-year-old Alberto Arias of Santa Rosa. Officers found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 26-round magazine under the driver’s seat of the car. A few hours later, the same officer contacted a man walking in the area of Brockhurst Drive and West Third Street. The officer found out that the suspect, 27-year-old Devin Braddi of Santa Rosa, was wanted for an unrelated charge and arrested him, and during the arrest, discovered a unloaded .357 caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in a black ski mask. It should be noted both firearms appear to be Polymer80 “ghost guns” which are unregulated and unregistered guns that are typically assembled privately after purchasing the individual parts or kits online.