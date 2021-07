To Dolly-ize. That's the main goal of every single outfit, hairstyle, and makeup look Dolly Parton has worn in the past 60-something years (that's a helluva lot of looks). When she gets her hands on a beauty trend, she makes a point to infuse her "gaudy, flamboyant, fun" personality into it — hence, Dolly-ize. That's how she's maintained a version of her signature sky-high, bleach-blonde hair, plump, pink lips, and miles-long acrylic nails throughout her career, all while still keeping it modern, no matter which decade she's in. It's a look that is so distinctly Dolly that no one else could even attempt to emulate it because they probably don't have the same self-effacing sense of humor, Southern flair, and larger-than-life talent.