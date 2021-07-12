Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kirkland Adds Second Paul Weiss M&A Partner in as Many Years

bloomberglaw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirkland & Ellis has hired Rachael Coffey, a former New York M&A partner at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, marking the second time in as many years the country’s largest law firm by revenue has added a recently minted partner from the prestigious Wall Street firm. The announcement of...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Kirkland Ellis#Paul Weiss M A Partner#M A#Bloomberg#Amlaw#Cravath Swaine Moore#Inspire Brands Inc#Dunkin Brands Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Robinhood’s Nasdaq Debut Taps Big Law Firms Cravath, Davis Polk

Cravath Swaine & Moore and Davis Polk & Wardwell took top roles in the initial public offering Thursday of popular stock trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. Cravath is representing the company in the IPO. The S-1 filing by Robinhood on Tuesday ahead of its IPO debut showed that the company has paid the firm $10,030,000 in legal fees and expenses.
Kirkland, NYLaw.com

Kirkland Takes Clifford Chance New York Funds Partner

Kirkland & Ellis has brought on board a private funds partner from Clifford Chance in New York, just days after it lost an investment funds partner to fierce rival Latham & Watkins in the city. Victor Levy joins Kirkland after three years at CC, prior to which he had been...
California StateLaw.com

Paul Weiss Partners Defending Citigroup in Antitrust Suit Filed By 'Cash-Strapped' California Entities

Paul Weiss partners Brad S. Karp, Kenneth A. Gallo, Jane B. O’Brien and Susanna M. Buergel have entered appearances for Citigroup in an antitrust class action on behalf of California public entities. The action, filed June 2 in New York Southern District Court, alleges an illegal conspiracy related to Variable Rate Demand Obligations, a type of municipal debt instrument. Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis represents the Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments as lead plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:21-cv-04893, Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments, acting as the San Diego County Regional Transportation Commission v. Bank of America Corporation et al.
BusinessTelegraph

Freshfields partners pocket £1.9m apiece

Partners at top City law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer pocketed £1.9m each last year after advising on major deals such as AstraZeneca's blockbuster $39bn purchase of Alexion, and car dealer Cazoo's Spac listing in New York. The Bishopsgate-based firm also advised Malaysia Airlines on its global restructuring and the London...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Bausch Faces $3 Billion in Claims Left From Valeant Stock Suit

They fear a spinoff will strip out value before they get paid. owes a group of investment funds more than $3 billion for stock losses caused by spurious accounting at its predecessor, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, investors suing the company alleged this week. The payout model used by Bausch to settle related...
New York City, NYbloomberglaw.com

Boies Schiller Leases More NYC Office Space After Departures (1)

Boies Schiller Flexner is shedding more office space in New York following reports of declines in revenue and headcount. The litigation firm founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies is subleasing an entire floor—some 28,000 square feet—at 55 Hudson Yards, according to a real estate listing viewed by Bloomberg Law.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Neuriva Brain Booster $8 Million Class Deal Draws Objections

Relief called paltry, plaintiffs’ lawyers said to benefit most. An $8 million false ad class settlement between Neuriva memory supplement consumers and Reckitt Benckiser LLC offers nearly nothing for the class while disproportionately benefiting their lawyers, an objecting class member and a consumer advocacy group told a Florida federal court.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Medallia, Inc. - MDLA

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Medallia, Inc. ("MDLA" or the "Company") (MDLA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, MDLA shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share they own.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Reed Smith, Fried Frank to Require Vaccines in Office Return (2)

Reed Smith and Fried Frank are joining a growing wave of law firms telling their employees they must be vaccinated when they return to the office in September. The firms recently informed lawyers and staff they are expected to return to offices on a flexible basis beginning Sept. 13. Employees were also told that they must be vaccinated by that time, spokespersons for the firms told Bloomberg Law Friday.
California Statebloomberglaw.com

California Toxics Law: Few Water Cases, But Millions for Lawyers

Thirty-five years ago, California voters approved a landmark law meant to halt exposure to dangerous chemicals in drinking water and everyday products like food, flip-flops, and face shields. Decades later, the water cases are few and far between—while hundreds of product lawsuits bring in millions of dollars annually for plaintiffs’...
Economyaithority.com

Thoma Bravo Completes Tender Offer For Outstanding Shares And ADSs Of Talend And Announces Commencement Of Subsequent Offering Period

Thoma Bravo and Talend announced that Tahoe Bidco B.V., an affiliate of Thoma Bravo has successfully concluded its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares, nominal value €0.08 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) of Talend for U.S. $66.00 per Ordinary Share and U.S. $66.00 per ADS in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Offer Price”).
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: More Firms Require Vaccination to Enter Office

In today’s column, new legislation proposed in Congress would protect federal court workers from sex harassment and other misconduct; about half of U.S. law schools are requiring students to be vaccinated to attend class; a McDonald’s shareholder added Morgan Lewis to its lawsuit against the fast food company. Leading off,...
Behind Viral Videosbloomberglaw.com

Employers Tiptoeing into TikTok Hiring: Beware, Attorneys Say

Employers like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. , Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. , and Target Corp. are turning to TikTok to recruit and hire workers, raising concerns among employment law attorneys who advise that the practice isn’t all fun and games. TikTok, the popular video-based social media platform, debuted a pilot...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Flexible Work Could Boost Diversity for In-House Law Departments

Celia Catlett might still be the general counsel of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. , if flexible work arrangements had been as common in 2019 as they are now. “My kids were getting older, my husband was traveling a ton, and our family life reached a breaking point,” Catlett said. “As often happens in families, mom is the one who ducks out of the career.”
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Nikola Founder Milton Faces Charges He Lied to Support Stock (2)

Shares fall on news that founder, largest shareholder charged. has been charged by prosecutors with making false statements to investors in the electric-vehicle startup. The charges follow a difficult year for the company, which went public and almost immediately faced questions about its production and technology. Milton, 39, who. stepped...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Prestige Still Beats ‘Quality of Life’ in Big Law Talent War

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we compare hiring and attrition trends at the “most prestigious” firms and the “best firms to work for.” Sign up to receive this column in your inbox on Thursday mornings. The...
Economybloomberglaw.com

New York Ups Pressure on Banks, Fintechs to Diversify Boards (2)

N.Y. to collect and publish diversity data from financial industry. New York’s financial regulator is pressing banks, fintech lenders, and crypto companies operating in the state to bring more women and minorities onto their boards. The Department of Financial Services expects the financial firms it supervises to make “diversity of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy