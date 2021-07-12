Kirkland Adds Second Paul Weiss M&A Partner in as Many Years

Paul Weiss partners Brad S. Karp, Kenneth A. Gallo, Jane B. O’Brien and Susanna M. Buergel have entered appearances for Citigroup in an antitrust class action on behalf of California public entities. The action, filed June 2 in New York Southern District Court, alleges an illegal conspiracy related to Variable Rate Demand Obligations, a type of municipal debt instrument. Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis represents the Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments as lead plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:21-cv-04893, Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments, acting as the San Diego County Regional Transportation Commission v. Bank of America Corporation et al.