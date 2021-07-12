Registration now open for SeaTac’s National Night Out, on Tuesday, Aug. 3

Registration is now open for SeaTac’s National Night Out, which will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes law enforcement-community partnerships. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, SeaTac couldn’t host National Night Out last year. However, the City says it is looking forward to bringing it back.

Here’s more info from the city:

Registration is now open and they are looking for groups interested in participating.

SeaTac will have local police officers and firefighters at the event to meet the community.