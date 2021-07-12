Cancel
Yes, cat retirement homes exist — this is what you need to know

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats depend on their human caretakers to ensure they always have a good home. But when those human caretakers themselves pass away or have to go into a nursing home, senior cats are left with limited options. Because these cats are hard to adopt out through shelters, cat retirement homes have generally emerged. These special homes give senior cats a second chance, providing them with a safe place where they can happily live out their golden years. A retirement home can be an ideal solution for many cats when they would otherwise have to go into a shelter. Here’s what you need to know.

