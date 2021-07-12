Yes, cat retirement homes exist — this is what you need to know

A Wisconsin man has been reunited with his missing dog nearly two years later after he spotted the dog on a TV news segment about adoptable pets, according to UPI. The owner, who identified himself to the news station as Dwight, called in about the dog after recognizing his long-lost pet named Payday who at the time had been missing for two years. Dwight said that he doesn't usually sleep with the TV on. But this particular night he must have forgotten to turn it off or it was kept on in a stroke of luck, because the next morning, he was awakened by the Adopt-A-Pet segment and the description of a "little brown dog with an adorable underbite," according to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS).