The Air & Space Brief: China rocket falls, F-16s go 3D, INDOPAC’s China concern, and more...

Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Another free-falling Chinese rocket body hit Earth after the Long March-2F booster, which had carried Chinese astronauts to the international space station June 17, ran out of fuel and fell out of orbit. Unlike other space-launch countries and companies, China does not reserve fuel to be able to safely direct where the rocket will crash. This one fell into the Pacific Ocean.