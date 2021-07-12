Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Air & Space Brief: China rocket falls, F-16s go 3D, INDOPAC’s China concern, and more...

By Tara Copp
Defense One
 19 days ago

Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Another free-falling Chinese rocket body hit Earth after the Long March-2F booster, which had carried Chinese astronauts to the international space station June 17, ran out of fuel and fell out of orbit. Unlike other space-launch countries and companies, China does not reserve fuel to be able to safely direct where the rocket will crash. This one fell into the Pacific Ocean.

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Space Shuttle#The Air Space Brief#Indopac#Defense One#Air Force And Space Force#Chinese#Indo Pacific Command#F 16 Design#The Air Force#Defense News#Virgin Galactic#Vss Unity#Cnet#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
JapanBBC

China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

China has warned the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth not to carry out any "improper acts" as it enters the contested South China Sea. 'The People's Liberation Army Navy is at a high state of combat readiness' says the pro-government Global Times, seen...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test

July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week. The test of the rocket propelling the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon was its second, and occurred on Wednesday at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Politicscreators.com

For What Will We Go to War With China?

In his final state of the nation speech Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his refusal to confront China over Beijing's seizure and fortification of his country's islets in the South China Sea. "It will be a massacre if I go and fight a war now," said Duterte. "We are...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Growing demands on Afghan Air Force take toll on aircraft fleet

As the fighting in Afghanistan intensifies, the Afghan Air Force's (AAF's) aircraft are being overtaxed owing to an increase in close air support operations as well as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and aerial resupply missions now that the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) largely lack US air support.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

A new hypersonic missile is being developed by Tucson-based Raytheon unit

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a new contract to develop an air-launched hypersonic missile, as the Pentagon looks to accelerate development of the ultra-fast weapons in response to recent testing of hypersonics by Russia and China. In mid-June, the Air Force awarded separate development contracts to Raytheon,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy