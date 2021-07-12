How do you resolve a civil dispute? This question may have been presented to you before, but for many, the question is not considered until they are in the midst of a dispute themselves and trying to figure out ways to solve the dispute. Disputes are often disagreements about employment, contracts, money, and other issues that tend to cause us stress. Often people will only see traditional litigation as a way to resolve the dispute. However, there are a variety of other options available to people who would like to avoid litigation and settle their dispute out of court. These methods are known as alternative dispute resolution and include processes like negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Each of these processes is helpful for certain kinds of disputes or relationships between the parties, and each one comes with its strengths and weaknesses.