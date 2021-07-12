Cancel
Calistoga, CA

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash in Calistoga

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist has died after trying to pass a fire truck in Calistoga last Friday afternoon. The rider was traveling east on Highway 128 near Tahja Road when he cross the double yellow lines trying to pass the Fire Engine. However, he was riding too fast as he approached a right curve in the roadway, lost control, and ran off the road into a ditch where he was ejected from the bike. The fire truck stopped to provide medical aid but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the rider is being withheld pending family notification.

