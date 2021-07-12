Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The story of LA’s activist nuns gets told in new documentary ‘Rebel Hearts’

By Peter Larsen
Redlands Daily Facts
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenore Dowling had been a nun for over a decade when the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary decided things needed to change to embrace the cultural shifts of the 1960s. The Archbishop of Los Angeles, however, refused to allow the sisters, who taught in Catholic schools across the city, to step out from their convent on the southern edge of Griffith Park and into contemporary life.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Selma, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nuns#Hate Crime#Catholic#Filipino#Asian Americans#Immaculate Heart College#Vatican Ii#The Vatican Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy