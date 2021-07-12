Evelyn S. Perras
Evelyn S. Perras, 97 who was born in Chaumont, New York, to the late Riley Wallace Benney and Emiline (Flake) Benney passed away on July 10, 2021. Evelyn was a retiree of the Sears Corporation. She was a volunteer teacher’s aide at the St. Paul’s School in Leesburg, Florida and was a member of the Rosary Club at St. Paul’s Church in Leesburg. She made many rosaries for missions all around the world. Evelyn was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego, New York.www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
Comments / 0